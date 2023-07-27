Drone survey finds 'missing' properties worth Rs 100 cr in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 27 In a shocking revelation, a drone survey conducted in the state capital has found properties worth Rs 100 crore that were missing from the layout plans and records available with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).The fact came to the fore during a presentation of the survey at a meeting held at LDA on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted on the directions of LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi.

The survey identified a total of 2,440 properties comprising 1,936 residential and 504 commercials. It included those which were not in the LDA records.

Investigations also found two commercial properties spanning 20,000 sqft of land -- one was under illegal occupation and the other had no construction.

Tripathi instructed the officials of the engineering and planning section to conduct on-site inspections of all identified properties and submit a comprehensive report.

The survey also found that 85 commercial and 234 residential properties had exceeded the allotted area for occupation or construction.

The LDA vice-chairman has directed officials to take action against owners.

The survey also found vacant land earmarked for 195 residential plots near a water body. The LDA vice-chairman asked officials to prepare a development plan for the area.

