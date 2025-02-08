Drone technology to boost employment, development in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 8 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that drone technology can boost employment and productivity in multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, electric supply, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Skill-Uday Tongnai', a skill development programme to empower students, at Narsingarh in West Tripura, the Chief Minister said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the 'Act East Policy', emphasised that India cannot develop unless the northeast develops.

"We have seen the condition of the northeast, where issues like terrorism and kidnapping were prevalent for a long time. After Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, he presented a HIRA model for the Northeast region, bringing significant developments such as six national highways to Tripura, internet connectivity, and rail connectivity," CM Saha said.

People returning to the state after a long period are often surprised to see how much Tripura has changed, he said, adding that as many as 12 MoUs have been signed between the Central government and many organisations including militant outfits in the northeast region to ensure lasting peace.

"Without peace, development is not possible," the Chief Minister said, adding that Tripura has abundant resources that were previously underutilised and recently, "I met a top industrialist in Mumbai, who assured that a team would soon visit our state."

After Kerala, Tripura is the second-largest producer of natural rubber, and industries based on rubber resources are being developed, he said, adding that PM Modi has also established a separate department for skill development, as without proper skills, the state or the country cannot achieve the finest outcomes.

"We have Agarwood, a precious resource that is now being exported to the Middle East after restrictions were lifted. We have set a target to earn around Rs 10,000 crore from Agarwood, which would significantly boost the state's economy," CM Saha said.

He added that Tripura's tea industry has earlier neglected for the last 35 years despite having skilled manpower and resources, it was never utilised properly.

However, the state has now opened a tea auction centre, and as a result, the prices of Tripura tea have increased, he said.

"We are working to improve the state in every sector. Tripura ranks second in GSDP growth among the northeastern states."

One drone has also been developed, demonstrating the importance of innovation, the Chief Minister added.

Drone technology can play a crucial role in boosting employment and productivity across multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas, he said.

