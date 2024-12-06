Dropped minister Sanjay Kishan to work for his constituency: Assam CM

New Delhi, Dec 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Sanjay Kishan, the minister dropped from his cabinet, will continue to work for his constituency.

Talking to reporters, CM Sarma said: "Sanjay Kishan has resigned from the post of the minister, and Rupesh Goala, an MLA from the same district - Tinsukia will be included in the cabinet. This is a normal thing and Kishan is a senior leader and MLA. He will continue his work for the development of his constituency and the party will also give him responsibility."

Four new ministers will be inducted into the Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet.

In a post on Thursday on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on December 7 at 12 p.m. -- Prasanta Phookan (MLA), Kaushik Rai (MLA), Krishnendu Paul (MLA), and Rupesh Goala (MLA). My best wishes to each of them!"

There were four vacant berths in the cabinet - three existed since Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the charge as Assam Chief Minister, and one fell vacant after former minister Parimal Suklabaidya registered a win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Prasanta Phookan is an MLA from Dibrugarh and Krishnendu Paul is from the Patharkandi Assembly constituency in the Sribhumi district.

Phookan, 70, is a BJP veteran and has represented the Dibrugarh constituency for four consecutive terms since 2006.

Kaushik Rai is an MLA from Lakhipur while Rupesh Goala is a legislator from the Doom Dooma constituency in the Tinsukia district.

Both Rai and Goala were elected MLAs in the 2021 Assembly polls while Paul registered won from the Patharkandi Assembly seat twice.

