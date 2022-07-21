Droupadi Murmu inching towards victory in Presidential polls

India on Thursday will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election is under way at the Parliament House. Ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest.

Droupadi Murmu is inching towards victory and is set to cross the 50 percent-mark soon, as her vote value now reached 4,83,299, while her rival Yashwant Sinha's vote value reached 1,89,876.Droupadi Murmu is going to win by a huge margin. India is going to get its first-ever tribal woman as its President. This is a historic moment for the people of India, says Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

