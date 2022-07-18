Droupadi Murmu will win Presidential elections: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of Presidential elections said "Not only NDA and its alliances, even others are supporting as she (Dropuadi Murmu) is a lady of stature. She's a tribal woman of significance. This speaks volumes about nature of democracy where even last-run community can reach highest post. Thus parties like JDS, BSP, even Shiv Sena are supporting. More than two-thirds are supporting, we are sure of winning. Congress is suffering from fear of defeat. Fear of losing further power is making them speak nonsense."

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.