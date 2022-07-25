Droupadi Murmu's election proves Modi govt's commitment to empowerment of tribals: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Droupadi Murmu's election as the President of India proves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's commitment to the empowerment of tribals.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's election as the President of India proves PM Modi government's commitment to the empowerment of tribals. My article in Times of India," Shah said in a tweet while sharing a snap of his article.

The election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India is a historic moment for Indian democracy, Shah said in the article.

"Her remarkable journey from an extremely poor tribal area in Odisha, that too from the disadvantaged Santhal community, to the highest constitutional position in the country has been marked by struggles, grit and determination. The elevation of a person of such humble origins as the First Citizen is a matter of great joy for all of India, more so for the tribal community," the Home Minister said.

Shah also said that the nation had to wait for 70 long years to see a tribal woman reach the highest office of the land.

"This moment marks yet another victory for our democracy and our Constitution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tribals constitute nearly 9 per cent of our population. Their sacrifices for our freedom are unforgettable," he said.

He further added that poverty and social insecurity for decades have been the biggest challenge for our tribal communities.

"Left extremists exploited these to spread their wings in our tribal areas. This resulted in a total disruption of growth and development in some of these areas. But the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy towards left-wing extremism has led to its near-complete elimination. Violence and unrest in our tribal areas have been replaced by development and peace. The socio-economic development and empowerment of our tribal society and their political representation have always been an integral part of the BJP's ideology. And today, under the leadership of PM Modi, India has Droupadi Murmu as its first tribal woman President. This is a shining example of PM Modi's resolute commitment to the empowerment of our tribal brothers and sisters," Shah added.

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, Murmu visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation. She then met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

( With inputs from ANI )

