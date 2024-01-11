Drug peddler arrested in Assam, cash & narcotics seized

Guwahati, Jan 11 The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested one person in Guwahati on the charges of drug peddling and seized narcotic substances from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement by STF, the team had specific input about the movement of drugs in the city.

“A bike rider was intercepted on Wednesday night near Koinadhora traffic point in the city and narcotic substances were seized from his possession.

"At least 21 grams of heroin were kept inside soap boxes in the vehicle,” an officer stated.

Apart from the narcotics, some cash and two mobile phones were also seized by the STF.

The arrested person has been identified as 32-year-old Monowar Ali. He is a resident of Khanapara area of the city.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor