Drug peddler arrested, narcotics recovered in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, May 26 Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotic substances from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara border district.

“Continuing its firm action against drug trafficking and its harmful impact on society, the Kupwara Police today apprehended a drug peddler during a ‘Naka’ (checkpoint) operation, dealing a significant blow to the drug menace in the region," said police in a statement.

“A police party from Police Post Bazar, under the supervision of senior officers, had established a checkpoint at Geerhatchi as part of routine surveillance and anti-drug operations. During the naka checking, a suspicious individual approaching from Zangli towards Kupwara attempted to evade the checkpoint. However, the alert naka party acted swiftly and apprehended the suspect before he could flee. Upon initial questioning, the individual identified himself as Faisal Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Kupwara. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a heroin-like substance from his possession," the statement mentioned.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was actively involved in the supply and distribution of narcotics, particularly targeting the youth in Kupwara town and the Hyhama belt, thereby contributing to the rise of drug abuse in the region.

“Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 149/2025 U/S 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kupwara, and a detailed investigation has been initiated to uncover the broader network involved," the police said.

“The arrest of the said individual is seen as a major respite for the local population, especially the parents and families concerned about the growing drug abuse among the youth. Kupwara Police remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking,” the officials said.

It must be mentioned that J&K Police and the security forces have launched an aggressive campaign against drug smugglers and drug peddlers, as the roots of drug smuggling have been traced to across the border in Pakistan.

Security forces and intelligence agencies believe that money generated by hawala rackets and drug smuggling is finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

