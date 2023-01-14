Drug peddler arrested with Rs 1 lakh cash, 500 grams of narcotics in Kashmir

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of the valley, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that they had seized 500 grams of narcotics along with over Rs one lakh in cash from the drug peddler who was arrested from the Karnah area of the district.

As per a statement from Kashmir police, a search operation was launched based on specific information regarding the presence of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the possession of two brothers Sajid Khan and Majid Khan of Cheterkote Karnah.

The operation was accompanied by local Army unit 6 JAK RIF and tracker dog from the 29 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

"During the search of the house, conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, a packet of narcotics substance weighing 500 grams, one Pistol Magazine, cash amounting to Rupees 1,07,000, 12 number of Injectable Syringes and a small size weighing scale, were recovered," the statement added.

Officials said that Sajid Khan was taken into custody while the other brother Majid Khan absconded.

"During initial investigations, it has emerged that the cash seized in the instant case is the proceeds of illegal sale from narcotics and both the brothers are notorious criminals involved in theft and peddling cases previously also," it added.

Police said a case under various sections of NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation was taken up.

( With inputs from ANI )

