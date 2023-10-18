Drug peddler gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 A local court at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district Wednesday sentenced a person to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of transporting and possessing contraband ganja worth over Rs 3.89 crore.

The convict identified as Mainuddin is a native of Jamawara village under Naraini Block in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mainuddin has also been directed to deposit Rs two lakh as fine. He would serve imprisonment for one more year if failed to pay the fine amount. The court pronounced the judgment after examining the statements of 20 witnesses and other documentary evidence.

The interstate drug peddlers were transporting contraband Ganja in a truck (MP-17-HH-1053) from Semilguda via Satiguda Chhak to Raipur in Chattisgarh on March 23, 2018. The Bhawanipatna Police after a long chase intercepted the vehicle at Madingpadar Chhak of Kalahandi district.

The cops later recovered and seized huge quantities of Ganja weighing 3894 Kg Ganja worth over Rs 3.89 crore and Rs. 57000 in cash from the accused driver of the vehicle Irfan Khan and helper Maiuddin.

Later, police arrested the duo by registering a case (72/2018) lodged at the Bhawanipatna Sadar police station. The Special Task Force of the state crime branch later took over the case and registered another case under sections 20(b) (ii) (C) and 29 NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, the accused Irfan who was released on parole to meet his ailing father at his native village in Uttar Pradesh didn’t return. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against Irfan for jumping parole.

