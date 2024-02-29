Drug peddler’s property attached in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 29 J&K Police on Thursday attached the property of a drug peddler in Baramulla district.

Police said that the single storey residential house worth approximately Rs 15 lakh belonging to drug peddler, Afroza Begum at Trumgund Hygam (Sopore) in Baramulla district has been attached.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police.

“The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor