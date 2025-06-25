Drug peddler's property valued at Rs 1 crore attached in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, June 25 The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Wednesday that it has attached the property of a notorious drug peddler in the city worth Rs 1 crore, officials said.

A police statement has said, "In a major action against the drug menace, the Srinagar police have attached a residential property -- comprising a two-storeyed house along with land -- worth nearly Rs 1 crore, belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Pervaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Takanwari in Karnabal."

"The accused is involved in an FIR case under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Sangam police station. He is currently in preventive detention under The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act."

"The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, and following due confirmation by the competent authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act), New Delhi, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached," the statement added.

"It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority. The accused has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety."

"This action is part of Jammu and Kashmir Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

"Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public for continued support. Citizens having information about drug-related activities are requested to contact the police through the helpline number 9596770550. Together, let us strive for a drug-free, safe, and healthy Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

