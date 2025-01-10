Drug peddling: ED raids cop's residence, premises of suspected smugglers in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Friday conducted raids in Tripura and searched the residence of a police official and premises of several people allegedly involved in drug peddling and money laundering cases, sources said.

The sources said that the ED officials conducted the raids and examined documents and various papers of the persons allegedly involved in the drug business and money laundering.

These raids were mainly conducted in various places of three districts --West Tripura, South Tripura and Sepahijala.

Around 250 security personnel, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, assisted the ED teams during the raids.

However, the ED has not given official confirmation about the findings of the raids.

According to the sources, the raids were conducted at the offices and residences of several key persons, who run the cross-border rackets from behind and so far remained untouched by the law enforcing agencies.

The ED teams reportedly scrutinise documents, digital evidence and other materials that could provide leads in dismantling the suspected nexus involving drug traffickers and financial offenders.

Though Tripura has become the most important producer of Ganja (marijuana) and a corridor for synthetic drugs like highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, this is the first time in Tripura that such major raids were conducted by the Central agency against the key drug players.

"In Agartala, the ED raided the houses of several illegal drug traders who have been doing the business engaging unemployed and smart semi-educated youths," the sources said.

According to sources, the ED identified seven persons, including Dhruba Majumdar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Tripura Police, in the drug peddling racket. Majumdar is presently posted at the Crime Branch section under the office of the Superintendent of Police, South Tripura district and a resident at Baikhora.

According to the sources, some officials of Tripura Gramin Bank were also involved in the drug trafficking racket with some money trails linked to that bank.

The ED sleuths also summoned some Tripura Gramin Bank officials and questioned them early on Friday.

Meanwhile, just before the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the ED conducted raids in different places of West Tripura and Sepahijala districts as part of their investigation relating to drug trafficking cases and seized documents on bank deposits worth Rs 2 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor