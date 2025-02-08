Drug racket busted in Gujarat; mephedrone valued at Rs 6.62 lakh seized

Vadodara, Feb 8 The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara Police in Gujarat seized a consignment of mephedrone (MD) drugs before it could be delivered. The operation, based on a tip-off, led to the arrest of one person, while two others have been declared wanted.

Acting on intelligence, the SOG team learned that a suspect, Ashok Mahipal, had brought MD drugs from Rajasthan early in the morning and was set to deliver them near the old toll plaza in Kapurai.

The police were even provided with details about the suspect’s clothing, ensuring swift identification. Following a raid at the designated location, the SOG apprehended Ashok Kumar Mahipal Meghwal, a resident of Mahanagar, Woodana Makan, Dabhoi, originally from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

A total of Rs 6.62 lakh worth of mephedrone was seized from him, along with mobile phones and cash, bringing the total recovered value to Rs 6.73 lakh.

Meanwhile, two associates -- Nilofar Munnabhai Salmani from Tandalja, Vadodara, and Kalu from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan -- have been declared wanted.

Notably, Nilofar has a prior NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case registered against her, further intensifying the investigation.

Authorities continue to track the suspects as part of their efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.

Between 2021 and June 2024, authorities confiscated over 87,605 kg of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 9,679 crore, arresting 2,607 individuals in connection with these cases.

In 2024 alone, security agencies seized drugs worth Rs 6,450 crore, underscoring the state's ongoing challenges with drug smuggling.

A significant portion of these narcotics was intercepted before reaching their intended destinations, often outside Gujarat.

For instance, in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gujarat Police, and the Indian Navy, nearly 700 kg of methamphetamine were seized off the Gujarat coast, with eight foreign nationals apprehended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor