Drug smuggler held in Bihar's West Champaran with charas haul

Patna, Feb 6 A drug smuggler was arrested in Bagaha area of Bihar's West Champaran district on Tuesday and 35 kg charas seized from his possession, police said.

SP, Bagaha, Sushant Kumar Saroj said that the accused, identified as Retesh Patel, a native of Sikta block in Bettiah, smuggled the contraband from Nepal and was on the way to Gorakhpur in neighbouring UP to deliver it.

"The SHO of Dhanha police station received an input about a person travelling on the bus with contraband. Accordingly, he intercepted the bus and arrested the accused," he said.

"The accused Ritesh Patel had concealed the charas in a special jacket with big pockets which he was wearing.The value of seized charas is over Rs 7 crore in the international market. During brief interrogation, the accused also revealed the identities of his handlers. We are making efforts to nab them as well," the SP added.

