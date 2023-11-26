Drug smuggling racket operated by US-based smuggler busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 26 In a big blow to the narcotic network, Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket being operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh a.k.a. Lucky, with the arrest of two persons after recovering 6 kg heroin from their possession.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Mohinderpal Singh and Sourav Sharma, both from Hoshiarpur.

Apart from seizing heroin, the police have also impounded his Hyundai i20 car in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

Bhullar said following inputs that associates of Jasmit Lucky have retrieved the heroin consignment sent by Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border, and they are going to deliver it to someone, police teams conducted a special police checking in the area and arrested both the accused when they were waiting after receiving consignment.

He said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused were directly in touch with Jasmit Lucky and were supplying heroin across the state after smuggling from Pakistan.

Bhullar said further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date.

