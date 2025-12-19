Drug supply chain largely curbed in Mizoram, full eradication still a challenge: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Dec 19 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that the state has achieved significant success in curbing the drug supply chain, although eliminating the menace entirely continues to pose a major challenge.

The Mizoram State Level Police Conference on the debriefing of the DGs/IGPs Conference was held on Friday at Police Headquarters in Khatla.

The conference was convened to review and deliberate upon the outcomes of the 60th National Level DGP/IGP Conference, which was held in November at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister lauded the achievements of the Mizoram Police over the past two years and acknowledged that, due to their dedicated efforts, drug abuse has significantly declined.

“While complete eradication remains challenging,” he said and noted that the supply chain of drugs has been substantially curtailed.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, foreign cigarettes, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip. The mountainous Mizoram shares 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar. Lalduhoma further appreciated the police and their associates for their effective action against Myanmarese arecanut (betel nut) trafficking, which has led to the highest-ever local market rate of Mizoram Arecanut produce.

The national-level DGP/IGP Conference had formulated 107 recommendations aimed at strengthening and modernising policing in India.

He expressed satisfaction that several of these recommendations are already being implemented in Mizoram.

The CM added that efforts would be made to implement other recommendations to the extent feasible, for which support from the Central government would also be required. He informed that an amount of Rs 3.18 crore has been received under the Police Modernisation Scheme, and an additional fund of Rs 21.276 crore has also been approved.

“With this funding, several essential police requirements will be procured, including three bulletproof vehicles,” the Chief Minister said, specifically acknowledging the efforts of the Mizoram Director General of Police, Sharad Agarwal, in securing these funds and expressed his appreciation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government’s broader vision for police modernisation. Among the key initiatives is the issuance of the notification for the establishment of the Directorate of Prosecution, as mandated under the newly enacted BNSS Act, 2023.

He remarked that while some of the National Police Conference recommendations can be implemented promptly, others would need to be prioritised based on the State’s financial capacity.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga, in his address, emphasised that policing is not limited to punishing offenders alone, but is fundamentally aimed at ensuring public safety and social harmony. He stated that while continuing to monitor traditional forms of crime, the police must also be prepared to tackle emerging and contemporary challenges.

Sapdanga expressed his appreciation for the commendable work being carried out by the Mizoram Police.

During the conference, DGP Sharad Agarwal gave a detailed presentation on the recommendations of the National Conference.

He highlighted that the National Police Conference had laid out a roadmap aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, focusing on internal security, effective use of modern technologies in policing, improved preparedness for disaster management, enhanced use of technology for women’s safety, and readiness to address evolving geopolitical challenges.

The DGP also outlined the various requirements of the Mizoram Police Department for the effective implementation of these recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Vanlalmawia, Home Secretary, senior officials from Central and state security agencies operating in Mizoram, and other concerned officers. Superintendents of Police from all 11 districts participated in the conference through online mode.

