Drug supply racket busted in Hyderabad, six held

Hyderabad, July 9 Telangana’s newly-created Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Cyberabad police, busted a drug supply network operating from a restaurant and arrested six accused.

Those arrested include key peddler Surya Annamaneni, the owner of Malnadu Restaurant in Kompally. He was allegedly possessing and supplying banned drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy pills and OG weed.

Five businessmen, Yashwanth, Jaswanth, Navadeep, Pawan, and Rahul, were also arrested. All the accused are involved in running restaurants, hotels, or pubs in the city.

Police were on the lookout for 19 other accused, including techies, doctors, upscale pub-owners, those in real estate and the F&B business.

According to EAGLE, the arrests unravelled a deep-rooted, transnational drug network involving international suppliers, pub-based consumers, courier delivery of narcotics, and digital financial transactions.

The arrests were made on July 7 when the police acted on credible information that Surya would be arriving at his restaurants with narcotics. Two packets containing OG weed and ecstasy pills were found on the car dashboard. Police also found a box containing women’s footwear, and on further inspection, they found two packets of cocaine concealed inside the heel compartment of a chappal.

The police seized 3.2 grams of OG weed, three ecstasy pills weighing 1.6 grams and 10 grams of cocaine from the possession of Surya.

Surya, who completed his MBA in Marketing from IIBS, Bengaluru, admitted to being a regular customer of cocaine and OG weed along with his friends and customers at parties in popular pubs across Hyderabad.

EAGLE said Surya’s primary suppliers included both Indian contacts as well as a network of Nigerian drug traffickers operating from Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa - namely Nick, Jerry, Dezmond, Stanley, and Prince.

Surya confessed that he had purchased cocaine over 20 times between 2021 and 2025, often consuming it at upscale pubs in Hyderabad

His consumers included professionals, gym partners, techies, doctors, and pub directors.

Police registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(A), 22(a), 22(b), 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

EAGLE said that the investigation is ongoing to trace the financial flow, courier channel nexus, digital footprints, and the role of pubs and commercial establishments.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor