Drugs, ecological, demographic imbalance have hit Manipuri society: CM

Imphal, Jan 9 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that drug peddling, and ecological and demographic imbalances have largely affecting the state's society and it is time to deliberate on these issues for the survival of all sections of people.

Addressing a function to observe the 190th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at his 'samadhi' at Langthabal (Canchipur), he stressed the need to initiate a war against drugs, campaign against deforestation, and stop illegal entry of immigrants (from Myanmar).

Noting that the war against drugs had to be taken up to save the present and future generations, Biren Singh sought unity among the communities in the present situation as all communities are suffering.

He appealed to all communities to stand unitedly against illegal drug business, and poppy plantations in order to build a strong and united Manipur.

The Chief Minister also said that security forces, including state police commandos, Assam Rifles, and the Border Security Force, are jointly continuing their operations against the militants in Moreh, along the Myanmar border.

Saying that the Central government is solidly standing for Manipur, he said that the NIA under Home Ministry has already announced the present ethnic crisis in the state is a war being waged against the Indian government and without "seriousness, conviction and determination, we cannot save the land".

Highlighting some historical events, the Chief Minister lamented the lack of proper and complete documentation of leaders like Maharaja Gambhir Singh. On the importance of Ningthi Turel near Moreh, he said it is the river where Maharaja Gambhir Singh, Narsingh, and Heerachandra washed their swords after driving away the Burmese from the land.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor