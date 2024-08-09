Drugs Racket Busted in Jammu and Kashmir: Heroin Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized by Police, One Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested one person and seized heroin worth Rs 100 crores. The accused is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway. According to the police, around 33 kilograms of heroin was seized from the bus stand area in Jammu.

The police have not yet released the identity of the accused or additional details about the operation. According to the reports, drug catching is one of the largest in recent times.

