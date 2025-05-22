Drugs smuggled from Myanmar seized in Manipur & Mizoram, two held

Imphal/Aizawl, May 22 Smuggling of narcotic substances from Myanmar continues unabated in northeastern states of India, with drugs, valued at over Rs 5.7 crore, being seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a drug trafficker and seized a large amount of illegal narcotics from Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday night.

The suspected drug peddler was moving in a truck from Imphal to Jiribam, along National Highway-37.

After receiving input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about the likely trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel became vigilant and stopped a vehicle matching the description at a check post in Noney.

During the search operation, 569.24 grams of heroin and large quantities of amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler. The drugs, the total value of which is Rs 5 crore, were contained in 50 cases of soap and 49 sachets.

The spokesman said that over the past few months, Assam Rifles have been actively involved in dismantling the illegal drug trade in Manipur. The apprehension of drug traffickers and the seizure of drugs is a significant step towards achieving stability in the region.

Assam Rifles remains committed towards disrupting the supply chain of illegal drugs and apprehending drug smugglers, he said.

In another incident, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, based on specific input, conducted a search operation at Vairengte in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, along southern Assam, and seized 7.042 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets (a precursor chemical) valued at Rs 7.04 lakh. One person was also arrested in connection with the drug seizure, a BSF spokesman said. Officials said that all the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

Adjoining Myanmar and Bangladesh share 1,643 km and 1,880 km, mostly unfenced border with northeastern states, respectively and serve as key transit points for various drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.

