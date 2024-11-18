Drugs sold as chocolates, tablets in medical stores; harsh action taken: K’taka HM

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 18 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that narcotics and drugs were sold in the state in the form of chocolates and tablets and the state government has taken strict action to curb the menace.

“Harsh action has been initiated to tackle the drug menace,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he stated, “We have declared a war on drugs and seized drugs worth hundreds of crores since over a year and cases have been lodged against many.”

“Cases were slapped against those students who have come from foreign countries and were involved in drug peddling. Some of them were deported and we have deported about 70 to 80 people. Otherwise, if only cases are lodged, they will stay back here and continue their acts. In this background, we inform their embassies and authorities and deport them,” HM Parameshwara stated.

“Harsh actions have been initiated and there is no compromise in dealing with drugs as the narcotics are sold in the form of chocolates and in medical stores they are sold in the form of tablets. We are also monitoring this and recommending cancellation of the licences of medical stores indulging in this act,” he noted.

“Not only in Karnataka, in the entire country, whether it is Mumbai and New Delhi there is this problem. I was in charge of Maharashtra for Assembly elections and there as well the question was raised in this regard,” he stated.

“The drug menace is being sponsored everywhere by a big network. As I have observed, the drugs are coming in from ports in a big proportion. We have to continuously monitor it and cases need to be booked. If we relax and there are gaps, they will be at it,” he said.

“You will be surprised to know how the drugs are brought inside. They will keep drugs inside the human body and they will also bring it in other forms. The drugs are brought through airports and interstate transport systems. In Visakhapatnam one-and-a-half tonnes of marijuana was caught. We are continuously carrying out operations,” HM Parameshwara said.

When asked about the ganja menace in the state, he stated, “There are two types in ganja. They grow some amount in the state. We will monitor and stop it by conducting raids. Second, there is a menace of hydro ganja prevalent in the state and we are dealing with it by initiating strict action.”

