Drugs valued at Rs 10.74 crore, Chinese bike seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 20 The Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at around Rs 10.74 crore in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday night at Zokhawthar areas of eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district, a hotspot of drugs smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar.

During the operation, the para-military troops approached to apprehend a suspect but the individual managed to flee leaving behind a Chinese Kenbo bike and a mobile phone.

Upon searching the two-wheeler, the team recovered 3.33 kg (30,300 Tablets) of banned Methamphetamine tablets and 190.90 grams of heroin with a total value of around Rs 10.74 crore.

The recovered narcotics, Kenbo bike and mobile phone have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further investigation.

The successful seizure of narcotics and Indian currencies underscores relentless efforts of Assam Rifles in disrupting supply chain of drugs trafficking, an Assam Rifles statement said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier said that the state lies within close proximity to the ‘Golden Triangle’, a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Flagging off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign) in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said that this geographical location has led to the frequent inflow of drugs into the state.

Noting that drugs bring no benefit to society and must be eradicated completely, Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, also urged communities to be vigilant and united in their stand against drug abuse, ensuring that Mizo society remains protected from such harmful influences.

The Chief Minister encouraged young people to abstain entirely from drugs, warning that even occasional use is the first step towards addiction.

He further called on those already trapped in addiction to courageously step away and rebuild their lives.

