Drugs valued at Rs 20 crore seized at India-Pak border; 3 arrested

Jaipur, Jan 2 Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested three smugglers and seized heroin valued at Rs 20 crore, which was being smuggled into Sri Ganganagar, an official said.

The official said that the police arrested three smugglers and recovered 4.88 kg of heroin along with the drone.

Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan disclosed the details of the smuggling operation during a press conference held at Gharsana police station on Friday. According to the SP, the heroin consignment was sent from Pakistan via drone, which crashed at the same location where the drugs were dropped.

On the night of January 1, a police team from Rawla police station was conducting routine patrols when they spotted three youths behaving suspiciously near the 15 KND culvert on the canal bank. The suspects were carrying a plastic sack. On seeing the police vehicle, they attempted to flee but were quickly surrounded and apprehended.

During the search, police recovered 4 kg 88 grams of heroin packed in three packets and a DJI drone.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagnadeep Singh alias Labbu Singh (26), a resident of Chak 10 K (Anupgarh); Neetu Singh alias Ravneet Singh (21), a resident of Dabli Rathan (Hanumangarh); and Satpal Singh (27), a resident of Chak 04 STR (Gharsana). Police said 1,019 grams of heroin were recovered from Jagnadeep Singh, 2,048 grams from Neetu Singh, and 1,021 grams from Satpal Singh.

The drone used for cross-border smuggling was found in Satpal’s possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against all three accused. Intensive interrogation is underway, and officials expect significant revelations regarding the smuggling network and cross-border links.

With the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF), a large-scale search operation is also being conducted in nearby fields, roads, and suspected hideouts.

Following the seizure of such a large quantity of heroin, security agencies have been placed on high alert. In view of the growing use of drones for smuggling in border areas, surveillance and monitoring have been further intensified.

