Drugs valued at Rs 35 crore seized in Mizoram; 3 held

Aizawl, Feb 22 The Assam Rifles in co-ordination with the Mizoram Police, recovered 11.39 kg methamphetamine tablets and 218 gm heroin valued at around Rs 35.19 crore and arrested three drug peddlers including two women in Mizoram's Champhai district in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a raid at Dungtlang village on Wednesday night and seized methamphetamine tablets and heroin, an Assam Rifles official said.

A 25-year-old man hailing from Assam's Silchar town and two women from Zotlang in Champhai district have been arrested for possessing drugs, smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

The drugs and the apprehended persons have been handed over to Champhai police station for further legal proceedings.

"Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

An official said the highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, also locally called Yaba tablet or party tablet, smuggled in from Myanmar have been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent years. These tablets have a huge demand in northeastern states, and other parts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor