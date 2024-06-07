Drugs worth of Rs 8.77 cr seized in Assam, Mizoram; 2 held

Guwahati, June 7 In separate operations, the security forces seized drugs worth Rs 8.77 crore and arrested two drug peddlers from Assam and Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

An official said the police in Assam's Cachar conducted a special operation along the Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal on Thursday and arrested Abdul Ahat Laskar (33), a drug peddler, and recovered 1.7 kg heroin valued at Rs 8.5 crore.

The narcotic substance contained in 139 soap cases was transported from Mizoram’s Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

In Mizoram, the Assam Rifles seized heroin valued at Rs 17.50 lakh and foreign-origin beer worth Rs 9.34 lakh from two different places along the India-Myanmar border, and apprehended one person in connection with the case.

Officials said the heroin and beer were smuggled in from Myanmar.

