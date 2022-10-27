Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam, 4 arrested

Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night.

Police also apprehended four drug peddlers and seized two vehicles.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan, John Das said that acting on a tip-off a Naka checking was set up at Dilai Tiniali under Dilai police station and two vehicles were intercepted.

"On thorough search of two vehicles bearing registration number NL-01CA-0194 and AS-01AE-9207 a total of 100 packets soap cases containing 1.263 kg of heroin was recovered along with cash Rs 75,000," SDPO Das told ANI.

The police team also arrested four drug peddlers and they were identified as Daniel Kitharee (33), Md Sahabir Ali (57), Kapani S (22) and Sahjan Ahmed Barbhuya (36).

The police official said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

A case has been registered in connection with this.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor