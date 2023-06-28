Drugs worth Rs 10.26 crore seized, 400 arrested in Goa since 2021: DGP

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 28 : Goa police have seized drugs worth Rs 10.26 crore from 2021 till date. The police have also arrested 400 persons involved in the drug trade, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh said, "The Goa police have seized drugs worth Rs 10.26 crore from 2021 till date and arrested 400 persons involved in the drug trade."

On the arrested, DGP said, "They include Goans, foreign nationals, and people from other states in India. The majority of the foreigners have been arrested."

The DGP was speaking on the 'CREATEATHON Beat Management System' organized by Goa College of Engineering and Goa Police jointly.

Engineering students from the state participated in "CREATEATHON, an event organized by the state Department of Information Technology, Goa College of Engineering, and Goa Police Department from April 4 to May 4.

Earlier in February, two Ugandan women were arrested by the police with drugs with a market value of nearly Rs 1,61,000 in the grey market. The raid was conducted by officials from the Anjuna Police Station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor