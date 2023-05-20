"Drugs worth Rs 12,000 cr were seized off coast in Kerala:" Amit Shah in Gujarat

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], May 20 : Stating that surveillance against drugs has increased, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a total of drugs, valued at Rs 12,000 crore, have been seized at a time off a coast in Kerala.

"Indian Navy and NCB seized drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore off a coast in Kerala. Drugs worth Rs 680 crore were seized during 10 years of the UPA government but now drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore have been seized which shows that surveillance has increased," the Union Minister said.

Shah's remarks came while he was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) complex at Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Highlighting the importance of the NACP complex, the Union Minister said that a permanent training complex was needed for the training of Marine Police of several States here.

"Although NACP has conducted the training of hundreds of Marine Police of several states associated with coastal security in NACP, but if this work is to be done efficiently and smoothly in such extreme weather and such extreme geographical conditions, then a permanent training [complex] is required. This is why, the Central government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has developed the NACP within over 450 acres of land," he said.

The Union Minister went on to add that every defence expert agrees that the security of the country strengthened since the Central government led by PM Modi was formed.

"As far as the security of the country is concerned, all defence experts accept that after PM Modi became the Prime Minister, the security of the country strengthened. Our borders are secure and those living on the borders or in the central part of the country are safe," he added.

"When it comes to securing the border, then the most important thing is to work in the direction of improving facilities of our soldiers at the border, and ensure that the safety and health of their family members and they should be equipped with the most modern resources of security," he said, adding that in these three areas the PM Modi government has left no stone unturned.

The National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) has been established to provide intensive and high-level training for Marine Police of nine Coastal states, five Union Territories and as well as Central Police Forces.

The government of India has sanctioned Rs 441 crore for developing NACP with modern infrastructure, the latest technology and state of art training facilities which would make a significant contribution towards enhancing the security of Coastal Borders.

The five Coastal Outposts being e-inaugurated are among the 18 Coastal outposts built at a cost of Rs 164 crore along the Medi to Jakhau Coast in the Kutch district. OP Tower at Lakhpatwari Bet in Sir Creek will augment domination and ensure the round-the-clock presence of BSF troops in the region.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) SL Thaosen also attended the programme at NACP, Okha.

