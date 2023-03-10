Drugs worth Rs 55.86 cr smuggled from Myanmar seized in Manipur

Imphal, March 10 Assam Rifles have seized around 27.93 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 55.86 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Assam Rifles Public Relations Officer Major Ritesh said that based on specific input regarding the movement of drug smugglers along with drugs from Myanmar, a mobile vehicle check post was established by the para-military force at H Munnom and intercepted a Chinese Kenbo bike moving to Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border.

He said that two drug smugglers were arrested and 648 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing approximately 27.93 kg were recovered from their procession.

The two apprehended drug peddlers along with recovered drugs were handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

The India-Myanmar trade and business through the Moreh-Tamu border using the Moreh Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been stopped since March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak.

