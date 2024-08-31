Drunk civic volunteer in Kolkata held for running bike into RG Kar protester

Kolkata, Aug 31 A civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police was arrested on Saturday for allegedly hitting a protesting student with his motorcycle in an inebriated state on Friday evening.

The incident took place when a group of students were protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and the motorcycle hit one of them.

The civic volunteer has been identified as Gangasagar Golde.

Incidentally, the sole arrested accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case Sanjay Roy was also a civic volunteer attached with the city police.

A complaint has also been registered against one traffic sergeant Tarakeswar Puri, who was spotted getting engaged in a verbal spat with the protesting students after the latter surrounded the motorcycle-borne civic volunteer after he allegedly hit one of the protesters.

A video of the entire event had gone viral, IANS, however, could not cross check the authenticity of the video.

On late Friday evening a group of former students of Rabindra Bharati University were protesting against the rape and murder incident at BT Road in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, when the motorcycle-borne civic volunteer allegedly hit one of them.

The other protesters immediately surrounded him and started protesting.

Although initially the civic volunteer tried to argue with the protesters, at a later stage he was seen apologising to them, in the viral video. However, the protesters refused to let him go.

“We have been pardoning for a long time and that exactly has resulted in the current situation,” one of the protesters was heard saying in the video.

Later, when the traffic sergeant came to intervene and tried to bring out the civic volunteer, the protestors engaged in a verbal spat with him.

Thereafter, since early Saturday morning the students blocked the busy BT Road and started protesting.

The protests continued till about 9.30 A.M. on Saturday and were withdrawn only after information surfaced that the accused civic volunteer had been arrested.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has issued a statement claiming that he is in fast track mode in handling requests by parents of the victim of the RG Kar tragedy.

“On the receipt of a heart wrenching letter from the parents of the victim of the RG Kar horror, Governor rushed to Delhi and presented their grievances before the Home Minister. The Governor apprised the Home Minister of the gravity of the situation and the public protest against the ghastly incident,” the statement read.

