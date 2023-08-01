Drunk Gurugram cop rams vehicle over several people, held

Gurugram, Aug 1 An Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) of the Gurugram police was arrested after he rammed several people with his vehicle while driving in an inebriated condition, police said.

Those injured included a father-son duo who were returning after a visit to a hospital, the police added.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the accused cop can be seen going on a rampage in his government-issued Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

The victim Avdhesh Kumar and his son Hemant Kumar were returning home from a hospital in the Manesar area when they were hit by an accused policeman in his out-of-control vehicle.

According to police, the policeman -- identified as EHC Ransingh -- was coming from Rewari on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway when the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"We were standing divider in the middle of the road when the policeman in his government vehicle Mahindra Bolero with a red beacon rammed me and my son. We pulled in the air for some metre and fell on the ground and other people who were standing at the spot received injuries," the victim told the police.

The victim also said that the drunk policeman went on to hit another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The suspect policeman was later overpowered by the people and handed over to the police. The victims have been admitted to a general hospital in Gurugram.

"The suspect policeman has been arrested based on a complaint given by the victim. The accident vehicles have also been seized. In the medical examination, the smell of alcohol was reported. We have sent a blood sample of the suspect for testing. The matter is under investigation," said the Station House Officer of the Manesar police station.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including the Motor Vehicle Act, was registered against the suspect at the Manesar police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor