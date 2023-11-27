Drunk man calls Mumbai Police claiming ‘terrorists have entered city’, nabbed

Mumbai, Nov 27 An inebriated man called up the Mumbai Police Control Room with a tip-off that ‘some terrorists have entered Mumbai’ on Sunday -- the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror strikes -- official sources said here on Monday.

The caller claimed that the terrorists, numbering two-three, had purportedly landed at Mankhurd’s Ekta Nagar downmarket area and were ostensibly ‘planning something’.

After the call, the Mumbai Police swung into action and using tech-intel, tracked the caller -- identified as one Laxman Naravane and questioned him, plus investigated the tip-off as a standard precautionary measure.

The police found that the man was allegedly heavily drunk when he made the call plus the information he had given to the control room also turned out to be false, as per the preliminary probe.

He has been arrested and booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and further investigations are underway.

