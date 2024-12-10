Drunk man throws crude bombs outside Gurugram clubs, arrested

Gurugram, Dec 10 A man has been arrested in connection with hurling crude bombs outside two clubs in Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The accused was identified as Sachin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The police have also recovered two crude bombs and weapons.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.15 a.m. outside two clubs located in the Sector-29 area of Gurugram.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused committed the crime in an inebriated state.

Soon after, the accused was arrested.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Soon after the incident, Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, rushed to the crime scene. The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police recovered the crude bombs and defused them.

"The Crime Branch and Special Task Force (STF) team of the Haryana Police were interrogating the accused," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Gurugram Police appealed to the people that if they notice a suspicious person or object, immediately inform control room numbers 112, 0124-22216010 and 124-2316100, he said.

Recently, five hotels in Gurugram also received bomb threats. The threat sent through email has created panic in all the hotels. It has been told that the hotels which have received the threat are located at five different locations in the city.

On receiving the information, Gurugram Police reached the spot and conducted a search operation in all the hotels with the bomb squad.

During the search operation, the police did not find any suspicious objects and declared the threat as fake.

Gurugram Police were tracing the IP address of the person who sent the e-mail. Further probe related to the matter was underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor