Drunken man pelts stone at police station, sets bike ablaze, arrested

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for setting a police station in Khan Market on fire. The accused also set his bike on fire. The incident caused severe loss to the police station with its main gate getting destroyed. The incident can be seen in a viral video.

According to reports, Mohammed Nadeem, a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, also pelted stones at the police station. The police immediately arrested him. The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday a couple of days after Nadeem engaged in a brawl with some unidentified individual.

On Saturday, Nadeem had gone to the Khan Market area when he picked up an argument with an unidentified individual. After the incident, he went back to his residence in Malaviya Nagar. However, he returned to Khan Market on Tuesday with petrol in a bottle and set the Khan Market Police station on fire.

"A call was received at around 7.30 am on Tuesday at Tughlak road police station regarding the burning of a bike in front of a police post at Khan Market. The police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor. He was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him. He damaged the police post's window panes on three sides with bricks. He even put his bike and standees of police ablaze", the police confirmed.

Reports mention that a few important police documents have also been destroyed. The video of the incident went viral over social media showing the police arresting Nadeem.

A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of damage to public property Act has been registered.

( With inputs from ANI )

