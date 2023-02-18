Dry, cloudy weather likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Feb 18 Weather was dry and cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT department said on Saturday, and that same conditions would continue during the next 24 hours.

"Dry, partly cloudy weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 2.9, Pahalgam minus 1.4 and Gulmarg 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 8.5, Kargil minus 7.8 and Leh minus 3.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.3, Katra 11.7, Batote 8.2, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

