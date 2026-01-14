Dry cold conditions continue in J&K; Srinagar freezes at minus 5.2

Srinagar, Jan 14 An extreme dry chill continued in Kashmir on Wednesday, with Srinagar city recording minus 5.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Almost all water taps, road puddles, ponds and other small water bodies were frozen in the morning, while the Dal Lake was frozen in parts.

Roads have become slippery, especially in the mornings, and pedestrians and motorists avoid venturing out in the morning unless some emergency arises.

The clear night sky has led to further lowering of minimum temperatures in the union territory.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast that a weak Western Disturbance is expected to bring rain/snow on January 16, which will be followed by two back-to-back Western Disturbances three days later.

“Under the influence of these Western Disturbances, the plains of the Valley are likely to get their first snowfall of this season,” the MeT Department officials said.

An alarming situation faces J&K, especially the Valley, as there has been no major snowfall so far.

The continued dry spell has raised alarm as all the water bodies on which agriculture, horticulture and drinking water needs are based, depend on heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’.

This crucial 40-day-long period is already more than halfway through, and the plains of the Valley are yet to witness this season’s first snowfall.

Chillai Kalan ends on January 30. Snowfall in February and March is of little consequence as it melts quickly and does not help replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains.

Srinagar had minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 3.8 and Pahalgam minus 6 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 4 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.5, Batote 4.5, Banihal 5.3 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

In view of the freezing temperatures, the officials have advised people to take precautions against extreme cold

