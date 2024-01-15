'Dry day' in Rajasthan on January 22

Jaipur, Jan 15 The Rajasthan government has announced a 'dry day' in the state on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The order in this regard was issued by the state Excise Department on Sunday.

Eventually, over 7,000 liquor shops and bars in the state shall remain closed on the day, officials said.

"Due to the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in the temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, January 22, 2024, is declared as a dry day in the entire state. Liquor shops will remain closed throughout the day on this day. The closing time of liquor shops in Rajasthan is fixed at 8 p.m. In such a situation, liquor shops will be closed at 8 p.m. on January 21, and will open in the morning on January 23," the order stated.

Besides this, all non-veg shops in Jaipur will also remain closed on the day.

