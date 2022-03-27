Dry weather with clear sky in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 27 Weather remained dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday morning as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast same weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," the MeT department officials said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 1.3 and Gulmarg 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 6.4, Leh minus 0.6 and Kargil minus 1.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.9, Katra 16.7, Batote 11.3, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 8.2 as the minimum temperature.

