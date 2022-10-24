Dry weather with hazy mornings/evenings likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Oct 24 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather with hazy mornings and evenings during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was dry in the union Territory during the last 24 hours.

"Dry weather with hazy mornings/evenings is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam zero and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.1 degree, Kargil minus 1.2 and Leh minus 1.8, while

Jammu clocked 14.2, Katra 13.6, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 5.3 degrees.

