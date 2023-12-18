DSP in Bihar's Kaimur suspended for sexually harassing woman SI

Patna, Dec 18 The Bihar Home Department on Monday suspended a DSP rank officer in Kaimur district on the charge of sexually harassing a female Sub-Inspector.

In the five month old case, accused DSP Faiz Ahmed Khan, posted as DSP of Mohania sub-division on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, sought sexual favours from the female sub-inspector

The victim lodged a complaint with district SP Lalit Mohan Sharma in August. As the matter was very sensitive, Sharma requested the District Magistrate to appoint an investigating committee headed by a senior officer. He had constituted a team of Kaimur SDM Savita Kumari, women police station SHO Poonam Kumari, and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel College Associate Professor Seema Patel to investigate.

The complainant submitted all the evidence including the Whatsapp messages where Khan wrote that “Bed Par Aa Jao, Thanedar Bana Denge''.

During investigation, the charges was found to be true and accordingly the probe report was submitted to the SP, who, in turn, recommended departmental action against Khan to DIG, Shahabad range, Navin Chandra Jha.

The DIG has also recommended the suspension of Khan to Home Department but the case has been pending since then. Sources have said that a minister was backing Khan and this is the reason why the suspension order was pending against him. As per the notification of the Home Department, Khan was suspended with immediate effect from Monday.

