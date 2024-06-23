DSP reverted as constable for extra-marital affair in UP

Lucknow, June 23 In an incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police has reverted a promotee Deputy Superintendent Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya to the rank of constable, after he was caught in a hotel with a female constable three years ago, officials said.

He has been now posted as a constable in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Gorakhpur battalion.

On July 6, 2021, the then Circle Officer (CO) in Unnao, Kannaujiya, requested leave from the then Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) for family reasons.

Instead of going home, he reportedly checked into a hotel near Kanpur with a female constable and switched off his private and official phones.

When his wife found his number unreachable, she called for help from Unnao SP, who discovered the CO's mobile network was last active in a hotel in Kanpur. A police team reached the hotel and found the duo.

It was reported that Unnao police took video evidence related to the CO.

Later, then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lucknow Range, recommended stern action against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor