DTC bus overturns in Delhi, no fatalities reported

New Delhi, Nov 19 A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, an official said, adding that no fatalities have been reported.

"The incident occurred in Sector- 15 area and after receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot," said a senior police official,

"Some people have sustained major injuries after the electric bus overturned and they are undergoing treatment," said the official, adding that police teams are on the scene and a probe is going on.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor