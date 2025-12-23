DTC rationalises 2 bus routes for commuters in East, North and Central Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 In a significant step towards improving public transport, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has proposed the introduction of two new bus routes — 192 A and 212 A — through rationalisation of existing routes, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the route rationalisation aims to expand Metro connectivity, improve commuter convenience and sustain DTC’s strong financial performance.

“The proposed routes will offer faster journeys, fewer interchanges, improved first- and last-mile connectivity, reduced dependence on private vehicles, and lower traffic congestion and emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a more efficient urban transport ecosystem,” said Singh.

Under the proposal, Route No. 212 (Anand Vihar ISBT – Anand Parvat), currently operated with 18 buses, will be bifurcated into Route 212 and the newly introduced Route 212A, with 09 buses deployed on each route.

This optimisation will significantly enhance network coverage while remaining cost-neutral.

With the introduction of Route 212A, the total number of Metro stations connected by the corridor will increase from three to eight, adding critical interchange points such as Maujpur–Babarpur, Zafrabad, Welcome, Shahdara and Mansarovar Park, alongside existing stations including Anand Vihar and Dilshad Garden, he said.

Similarly, Route No. 192 (Kashmere Gate-Keshav Nagar), currently operated with 08 buses, is proposed to be rationalised with 04 buses continuing on the existing alignment and 04 buses deployed on the newly proposed Route 192A.

The new alignment will enhance access to high-demand Metro stations such as Model Town, Azadpur and Majlis Park, while strengthening interchange with major nodes including Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Vidhan Sabha, Vishwavidyalaya and GTB Nagar.

The move is expected to benefit commuters from North and Central Delhi, particularly residents of Burari, Kaushik Enclave, Keshav Nagar and adjoining areas.

The rationalisation is expected to retain revenue strength while expanding service reach, reinforcing DTC’s commitment to operational sustainability.

He said, “Improving last-mile connectivity and seamless Metro integration is central to our vision for a cleaner, more efficient and commuter-friendly transport system. The introduction of Routes 192A and 212A reflects our focus on public convenience, optimal use of resources and sustaining DTC’s financial strength, while encouraging more citizens to shift to public transport.”

The proposal underscores DTC’s passenger-centric approach, aimed at delivering affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible mobility solutions, while strengthening Delhi’s multimodal public transport network, he said.

