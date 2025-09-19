DTC to launch AC bus service to UP's Baraut by Oct 2: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Sep 19 Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will launch a new interstate AC bus service connecting Maharana Pratap ISBT (Kashmiri Gate) in Delhi with Baraut in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada being observed till October 2.

He said during the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025, organised to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new bus service will be launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, improving daily travel options for commuters and students between the two regions.

He said six Daily AC inter-state services will strengthen connectivity across the Delhi-UP corridor at affordable fares.

The new AC bus service will start from Maharana Pratap ISBT in Delhi and touch Khajuri Khas, Bhajan Pura, Loni Bus Station/UP Border, Loni, Mandolla, Khekra, Katha, Baghpat, Goripur, Saroorpur, and Tyodhi before reaching Baraut.

Similarly, buses starting from Baraut will pass through Tyodhi, Saroorpur, Goripur, Baghpat, Katha, Khekra, Mandolla, Loni, Loni Bus Station/UP Border, Bhajan Pura, and Khajuri Khas before reaching Maharana Pratap ISBT.

The Delhi-Baraut AC services will operate at 4.50 a.m., 5.20 a.m., and 5.50 a.m., while Baraut-Delhi AC services will run at 7 a.m., 7.30 a.m., and 8 a.m. Evening services will further strengthen connectivity with AC buses from Delhi to Baraut at 5 p.m., 5.30 p.m., and 6 p.m., while from Baraut to Delhi, AC buses will depart at 7.30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 8.30 p.m., the Minister said.

He said the total route length is about 60 km, and the Delhi government has ensured that the fares remain affordable and reasonable for every class of passenger. The minimum fare is fixed at Rs 32, while the maximum fare is capped at Rs 125 for the entire stretch between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Baraut.

Dr Singh said that more interstate AC bus routes will be launched soon to connect the national capital with adjoining areas and states.

These services will focus on promoting religious tourism and enhancing cultural connectivity, with fares kept reasonable so that travel remains accessible for all sections of society, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said, “This new inter-state AC bus service is not just about improving mobility, it is also about bridging communities, supporting livelihoods, and ensuring that people from every walk of life can travel comfortably at affordable prices. With these new routes, we are paving the way for both economic growth and cultural exchange.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor