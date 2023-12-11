DTCP demolishes three illegal colonies in Pataudi

Gurugram, Dec 11 A team from the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram's Pataudi area, where three illegal colonies were being built over an area of around nine acres, officials said on Monday.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement), Sumit Malik, along with his team carried out the demolition drive in the area.

DTCP officials claimed that these colonies were being built illegally without prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, three under-construction houses and boundary walls were demolished in Pataudi's Jaatoli village. This colony was coming up over two acres of land.

"The enforcement team also demolished plinths, road network, boundary walls and one upcoming structure in the Pataudi area spread over approximately seven acres on land," an official said.

Hundreds of policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

"The DTCP department has given clear instructions to the tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, and if done, action will be taken against the tehsildar concerned," Malik told IANS.

"We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning department before any such activity," he added.

