DU Admissions 2023: Over 2 lakh registrations recorded for UG course till date

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Delhi University's application window for registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 for undergraduate admissions is open with the institute recording more than 2 lakh registrations till Wednesday.

According to the official data, 2,18,355 candidates have registered on the CSAS portal, with 1,54,645 of them submitting the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 63,710 did not.

Candidates can log in to the CSAS application portal through their registered (Central University Entrance Test) CUET(UG)-2023 application number.

The admission will be based on the CUET scores 2023 and other eligibility criteria set by the university.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

