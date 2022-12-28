DU student injured after jumping off building while escaping assault

A 20-year-old Delhi University student had a narrow escape with death after he jumped from the fourth floor of a building to allegedly escape an assault by a group of men in Mukherjee Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 20-21.

The youth suffered severe injuries and was later admitted to a hospital, and is currently fine now, added the police.

According to the police, the man went to the building to meet a man he met on a dating app.

When he reached the spot, some people, including the man he went to meet, harassed him about his sexual orientation and tried to extort money from him.

Terrified for his life, he jumped from the building.

An FIR has been registered in the case of an attempt at a culpable homicide last week. The victim has named three men in his complaint. The police are on the lookout for the third.

An investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

