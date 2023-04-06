DU students hold rally against 'harassment' during fest at IPCW

New Delhi, April 6 Delhi University students held a rally at the north campus on Thursday demanding justice for victims of alleged harassment during a cultural festival at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

The allleged harassment occurred during the fest last week.

The protest rally was organised by the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists also participated in it.

The protesting students demanded the resignation of the IPCW principal Poonam Kumria, and submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor asking for her dismissal.

