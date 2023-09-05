Dubai-based Naffco to set up manufacturing plant in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Naffco, a global leader in fire safety, will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana with an investment of Rs 700 crore.

The deal was struck on Tuesday on the first day of IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s business tour to Dubai.

Additionally, Naffco will collaborate with the National Academy of Construction (NAC) which is located in Telangana to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.

This announcement came after a meeting held between Minister KTR and the leadership team of Naffco led by CEO Khalid Al Khatib in Dubai.

Naffco leadership expressed confidence in providing world class fire safety measures keeping in mind the rapid growth of India and Telangana. They also added that the Naffco’s plant in Telangana will produce fire safety equipment which will cater to the fire safety needs in India.

Naffco offers a wide range of world-class firefighting equipment, trucks and vehicles, fire pumps and controllers, fire protection systems, passive fire protection, extra-low voltage solutions, medical, safety, and training.

Naffco has been recognised as a global leader in fire safety with operations in over 100 countries.

--IANS

ms/dan

